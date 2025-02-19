PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) has taken proactive measures to ensure the structured and orderly implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the steps were initiated even before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) conducted its comprehensive review and submitted its recommendations.

“We appreciate the PAC’s diligence in evaluating this matter, which is crucial for enhancing the quality, safety, and convenience of the nation’s road and transport infrastructure.

“While KKR welcomes these recommendations, it is important to note that even before they were proposed, we had already initiated proactive steps aligned with them to ensure the MLFF system is implemented in a structured and well-planned manner,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta added that, as highlighted by the PAC, a thorough study of the MLFF system is essential before reaching a final decision.

He said KKR is committed to conducting a detailed assessment to address technical, operational, and financial challenges, ensuring a smooth and effective transition to the MLFF system for the benefit of motorists.

“The ministry will maintain close collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure this initiative aligns with national interests and enhances the efficiency of Malaysia’s toll collection system,” he added.

Yesterday, the PAC presented six recommendations on the MLFF system in the Dewan Rakyat.

Among them, was the suggestion that KKR and the Malaysian Highway Authority conduct a more detailed cost-benefit analysis, as the committee believes the system will not completely resolve congestion on tolled highways. — Bernama