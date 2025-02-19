KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday paid an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during his official visit to Bahrain.

In a Facebook post, Anwar expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to update the King on national matters and to enquire about His Majesty’s health following recent medical treatment.

“Alhamdulillah, I was also able to ask about His Majesty’s well-being after undergoing treatment recently,” Anwar wrote.

He also prayed for Sultan Ibrahim’s continued good health and strength to lead the nation.

“May His Majesty be blessed with good health to continue guiding the country, InsyaAllah,” Anwar added.

The meeting took place in Bahrain, where Anwar is making his first official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Salman Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The visit, according to Malaysia’s Ambassador to Bahrain Shazryll Zahiran, serves as a platform for Anwar to highlight Malaysia’s foreign policy and priorities, including its Chairmanship of ASEAN, and to discuss regional and global issues.

During his trip, Anwar is also expected to engage in high-level discussions to strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and Bahrain.