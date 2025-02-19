MIRI, Feb 19 — A 48-year-old man claimed trial in the Sessions’ Court here today for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old niece.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charge framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2007, read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act.

Section 14(a) provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction, while Section 16(1) provides for up to five years in prison and caning.

According to the facts of the case, the accused allegedly committed physical sexual assault on his niece by touching her chest for sexual purposes.

He allegedly committed the offence on Aug 17 last year at around 12.10am at a Baram longhouse.

The court fixed April 14 for case management and set the trial date for Sept 24-25.

The accused was allowed to be released on RM7,000 bail with two local sureties pending the dates.

The court also ordered the man to report to the Long Lama police station every month and forbid him from having contact with the victim and prosecution witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor David Bakit Nuing appeared for the prosecution before Judge Azreena Aziz. — The Borneo Post