Most overseas trips: Foreign Affairs Minister (39), Prime Minister (19), Minister of Invest, Trade, and Industry (18)

Fewest overseas trips (one each): Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Youth and Sports Minister, Federal Territories Minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Malaysian Cabinet members undertook a total of 236 official trips abroad last year, according to Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the total expenditure for these visits amounted to RM44 million, all of which had been approved previously.

“Official visits by Ministers are intended for attending regular and scheduled meetings involving Malaysia as a member country in various international organisations.

“The presence of Ministers as representatives of the Government plays a crucial role in demonstrating Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and its position at the global level.

“Additionally, visits abroad are also part of investment and trade promotion missions aimed at attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to enhance the country’s economy,” she said in a parliamentary written reply to Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin from Bersatu.

Clocking the most official overseas visits was the Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan with 39 trips, followed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who made 19 visits, and the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz who undertook 18 trips.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Cabinet members with the fewest visits were the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, and Dr Zaliha — each with just one official trip abroad.

Dr Zaliha said the expenditure for official visits abroad by ministers always adheres to the prevailing financial procedures while adopting a prudent and effective approach.

“Each visit is carefully planned to achieve maximum value-added benefits while utilising optimal expenditure in line with the Government’s cost-saving principles,” she added.