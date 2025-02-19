KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) and the Energy Commission (ST) are finalising the proposed new electricity tariff set to take effect on July 1, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the new tariff will be implemented based on input and feedback from stakeholders gathered during engagement sessions on January 13 and February 5.

“The ministry assures that the electricity tariff setting in Peninsular Malaysia and Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) considers all aspects, including the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

“This is to ensure that 85 per cent of domestic consumers in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as those in the Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) category, remain protected,” he said.

Fadillah, who also serves as the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address on behalf of PETRA in the Dewan Rakyat today after 53 MPs debated it. — Bernama