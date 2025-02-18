KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The government will take firm action against any television station that violates established guidelines, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said failure to comply with these guidelines and licensing conditions could have consequences for the parties involved.

“I assure you that the government will take strict action,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the OCBC Premier Private Client Centre in Bangsar here today.

Fahmi, who is also spokesperson for the Madani Government, was addressing concerns over a male audience member who cross-dressed as a woman during the 39th Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) awards show, which was broadcast live on Sunday.

Expressing his disappointment, Fahmi said the television station was well aware of the guidelines.

“The management of Media Prima should have been more responsible. I am very disappointed with the people who ran AJL.

“This should not have happened. They know and they allowed it. Very bad,” he said.

Yesterday, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said JAKIM would take immediate action on the matter.

He said JAKIM would summon the relevant parties for clarification and hold a closed-door discussion to provide guidance and advice. — Bernama