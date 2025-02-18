KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The promotional video for the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, highlighting the country’s beauty and uniqueness, is ready for release, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said he would review the video this afternoon before making it public.

“Let’s avoid politicising everything. Don’t misunderstand; the previous video was aimed solely to promote the logo. The final video is ready, and I will review it this afternoon,” he said in reply to Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) on the controversial VM2026 launch montage, which was said to have not included mosque images but only displayed temples and churches.

Tiong previously clarified that the montage video shown during the launch event for the logo, mascot, theme song, and aircraft livery design for VM2026 was not the actual promotional video but rather a short and simple 41-second launch video.

To Nurul Amin’s inquiry about strategies and programmes to boost Muslim tourist arrivals in Malaysia, Tiong said he had directed the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) to carry out more aggressive marketing campaigns in this sector.

He added that the government is working towards expanding promotions to major markets such as China, which has many high-spending tourists. — Bernama