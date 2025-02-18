GEORGE TOWN, Feb 18 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has denied claims that he intentionally skipped DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang’s birthday dinner, saying he had official duties in Kuala Lumpur that clashed with the event.

Free Malaysia Today quoted Chow dismissing the speculation of a rift between him and Lim, stressing that he holds the party stalwart in high regard and has worked closely with him over the years to advance DAP’s mission.

“I have the utmost respect for Lim Kit Siang. My absence was due to prior official commitments, not any personal reason,” he reportedly said.

Chow also urged the public not to entertain baseless rumours about internal discord in DAP, saying party unity remains a priority.

His statement comes after speculation arose over his absence at Lim’s birthday celebration, with some linking it to tensions within the party.