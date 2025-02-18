KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Total trade between Malaysia and Bahrain expanded to RM1.19 billion (US$260 million) in 2024, compared to RM1.5 billion (US$330 million) in 2023.

Malaysia’s total exports to Bahrain increased by 17.4 per cent to RM251.2 million (US$54.8 million) compared to RM214 million (US$46.9 million) in 2023. The increase was mainly due to the higher exports of transport equipment to Bahrain, according to data from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

Malaysia’s total imports from Bahrain stood at RM934.3 million (US$205.6 million) compared to RM1.28 billion (US$279.7 million) in 2023, supported by the increase in imports of metal products by Malaysia.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Malaysia has immense potential to strengthen trade and investment ties with Bahrain.

“We believe a stronger partnership with Bahrain offers mutual benefits, unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both our nations, for example in sectors like Islamic finance as well as palm oil and palm oil-based products. We are eager to explore collaborative ventures that drive growth and prosperity for Bahrain and Malaysia,” he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been scheduled for an official visit to Bahrain beginning tonight, marking a new chapter in Malaysia-Bahrain diplomatic relations.

This will be Anwar’s first visit to the country as prime minister, following an invitation from Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He is scheduled to hold a courtesy meeting with his Bahraini counterpart to discuss the progress of Malaysia-Bahrain relations. Areas of discussion include trade and investment, defence, food security, Islamic banking, the halal industry, connectivity and tourism as well as regional and global issues of shared concern.

As part of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, Anwar will also invite Bahrain’s crown prince for the upcoming ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC+ China Summit, both to be held in Malaysia.

The prime minister is also scheduled to have an audience with Bahrain’s king, Raja Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, a high honour for Malaysia that reflects the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. As finance minister, Anwar will also meet his Bahraini counterpart, Shaikh Salman Khalifa Al Khalifa, to explore economic cooperation opportunities.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul also said the pursuit of a Malaysia-GCC FTA, alongside bilateral agreements in the Middle East, underscores Malaysia’s commitment to deepening engagement with this vital economic region. Currently, Malaysia is negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with the GCC, which includes Bahrain, with a free trade agreement intended to boost economic ties between Malaysia and the GCC.

In 2023, Bahrain was Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner and Malaysia ranked as Bahrain’s third-largest trading partner among ASEAN countries and 18th globally.

The two countries celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

Malaysia’s top exports to Bahrain are processed food, palm oil, palm oil-based agriculture products and electrical and electronic (E&E) products. — Bernama