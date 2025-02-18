KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 – His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, has successfully undergone conservative treatment for musculoskeletal pain abroad, Istana Negara said today.

The palace attributed the King’s condition to intensive military training and his active lifestyle, particularly his passion for polo.

“Sultan Ibrahim, together with Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all Malaysians who have performed special prayers and continuously prayed for His Majesty’s health,” it said in a statement.

The Istana Negara said the King and Queen are expected to return to Malaysia on February 21.

Sultan Ibrahim left for his treatment on Feb 7, accompanied by his sons, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.