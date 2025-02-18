KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The High Court of Justice of Madrid has upheld its 2021 decision to annul the judicial appointment of Gonzalo Stampa as arbitrator in the Sulu case after dismissing the Sulu claimants’ attempt to revoke it.

In a statement, the government’s special secretariat on the Sulu claimants’ case said following the court’s latest decision dated Feb 11, 2025, the Sulu claimants were also ordered to pay costs to the Malaysian government.

“The decision confirms that the annulment request of the Sulu claimants ‘lacks the minimum evidentiary rigour and consistency’, as it is based on the mere opinions and speculations of a press article, not real evidence.

“The High Court of Justice of Madrid also expressly indicates that its magistrates were never pressured nor did they allow themselves to be pressured in any way,” the statement read.

It further stated that the decision to annul Stampa’s judicial appointment as arbitrator was based solely and exclusively on the legal reasons contained in the June 29, 2021 ruling, which was final and binding ever since it was issued. — Bernama