KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Discussions on the 2025 sukuk redemption and the return of the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) assets currently held by Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd (UJSB) are expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2025, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the government, through the department, would ensure that the return of TH assets from the special purpose vehicle (SPV) would be done in an orderly manner and would not have financial implications on TH and its depositors.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sept 29, 2023, TH has commenced discussions with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and UJSB involving the matters of the sukuk redemption and the impact on the value of UJSB’s assets.

“In this regard, TH is still looking into the best option in their discussions with MOF and UJSB, which are expected to be finalised in the first quarter of this year. This is to ensure that it will benefit depositors in general and TH in particular.”

The minister said this in reply to Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) regarding the latest developments in the proposal to return TH’s assets that were transferred to USJB, as well as investments made by TH. — Bernama



