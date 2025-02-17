KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Penang DAP Chairman Steven Sim has downplayed a commotion that occurred after a dinner event celebrating veteran leader Lim Kit Siang’s 84th birthday, brushing it off as “just a storm in a teacup”.

The dinner, held on Saturday was an internal party gathering organised by Penang DAP to honour Lim Kit Siang’s contributions and legacy.

In a Facebook post addressing a viral video of the incident, Sim stressed that the focus should remain on the success of the birthday celebration.

“What matters is that the event celebrating Lim proceeded smoothly and joyfully. Other matters are not important,” he said.

Further addressing the commotion, Sim reiterated his commitment to fostering unity within the party.

“When I was appointed as Penang DAP Chairman, I made party unity the core of our efforts to serve the people of Penang better,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in moving past the incident, urging members to focus on the bigger picture.

During the dinner, Sim delivered a speech reflecting on Lim’s decades-long struggle for justice and equality, particularly his efforts in Parliament during the 1970s. He highlighted how Lim’s legacy continues to inspire the new generation of DAP members to uphold the rights of all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that an associate of DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng openly berated Sim at the dinner, with Sim responding only with a smile.