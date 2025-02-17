KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is waiting for 19 more Airbus A330neo aircraft to be delivered from this month until 2026, deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said.

It is also expected to receive three more replacement engines from the third quarter of 2025, in addition to the one replacement engine it currently has.

“Malaysia Airlines has also asked Airbus and Rolls-Royce to ensure stricter quality control on new aircraft to be received in the future.

“In this regard, Malaysia Airlines will always ensure that the production quality of the aircraft ordered is at the best level, especially on the remaining aircraft that have not been received. because the safety of passengers and crew is their priority,” the deputy minister said.

Last year, the newly delivered Airbus A330neo encountered technical problems caused by its manufacturer Airbus and the engine supplier, Rolls-Royce.

Hasbi was responding to Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan’s (PN-Merbok) question in parliament on Malaysia Airlines’ subsequent actions after the new aircraft faced issues that barred it from taking flight.

However, the aircraft had operated 101 flights as of February 12, 2025 without any issues to Melbourne (MEL), Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Doha (DOH), Kuching (KCH) and Kansai (KIX).

Hasbi also added that aircraft facing technical problems were not unique to Malaysia as there is a global shortage of raw materials for spare parts and skilled labour in the aircraft production industry.