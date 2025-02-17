KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The achievements of the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) and Malaysia’s strategic initiatives as ASEAN Chair are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s website, Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) has asked the Home Minister to outline the achievements of the IPCC since its establishment up to the end of 2024 and to clarify the functions of the IPCC, Police, Friends and Collaborators (IPFC) during the oral question and answer session.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (PN-Kemaman) has asked the Foreign Minister to elaborate on Malaysia’s strategic initiatives as ASEAN Chair in 2025, particularly in achieving three key strategies—strengthening regional value chains, fortifying ASEAN member states’ foundations, as well as coordinating and restructuring their economies.

Meanwhile, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) has questioned the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living on the total subsidies allocated for the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (eCOSS) throughout 2024.

He also inquired whether the ministry is prepared to increase the quota of 60,000 tonnes of subsidised cooking oil in the retail market, given frequent complaints about supply shortages.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then continue with debates on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address.

The current Parliament meeting runs for 18 days until March 6. — Bernama