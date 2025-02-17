KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his admiration for the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, the Father of Malaysia's Independence, stating that no one else could touch the hearts of all races as he did.

Anwar made these remarks during his speech at the commemoration ceremony for the country's first prime minister.

“I do not deny his fundamental point, which is the humble personality who could win the hearts of people from all races in our country. It is difficult to find a statesman who can touch hearts and evoke emotions across all communities in our nation,” he said in his speech at the Tunku Abdul Rahman Memorial here.

Anwar said the memorial serves more than preserving a piece of Malaysian history for the younger generations.

“This serves to guide and enlighten the younger generation on the meaning of struggle, sacrifice, unity, and the aspiration to build a nation,” he added.

The event was held in conjunction with Tunku Abdul Rahman’s 122nd birth anniversary. He was born in Alor Setar, Kedah, on February 8, 1903, and served as Malaysia’s first Prime Minister from August 31, 1957, to September 22, 1970.