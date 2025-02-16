SIBU, Feb 16 — Two army personnel managed to escape to safety before the car they were travelling in caught fire at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here early today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call on the incident at 5.59am and deployed eight firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station to the location.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander instructed firefighters to extinguish the fire, but the car was already fully destroyed,” it added.

After the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters ended the operation at 6.30am. — The Borneo Post