SIBU, Feb 16 — Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting has called for the Rejang Port Authority to relocate after a tug boat collided with a gazebo at Chiang Chuan Garden next to Tua Pek Kong Temple here around 7.30am this morning.

This marks the third such incident, with the latest causing severe damage to one of the gazebo’s columns.

“I have asked Rejang Port Authority to move as this location is no longer appropriate for a port,” he said in a statement.

In the meantime, Ting said SMC will file a police report and then go through the procedures to repair the damage.

“The tug boat workers did come to the garden to inform (us) they are responsible,” he added.

Meanwhile, tugboat operator has also lodged a police report. — The Borneo Post