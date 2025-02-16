KLANG, Feb 16 — A Chinese New Year public event here earlier rumoured to have been called off proceeded today without a hitch, with minister in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar himself turning up as promised.

Gracing the event, Mohd Na’im said it is everyone’s collective responsibility to continue to uphold unity and harmony through mutual respect and tolerance between one another.

“The government agencies under my ministry have placed the agenda of unity as a priority that needs to be implemented earnestly.

“Surely this effort needs to be performed collectively by all to ensure a significant impact.

“The ‘Jalinan Muhibah Madani’ programme held in conjunction with Chinese New Year is a manifestation of the understanding between Islamic affairs agencies with NGOs to convey the agenda of unity and harmony amongst society,” Mohd Na’im said during the event held at the Klang Hokkien Association Hall here.

Rumours alleging the event had been called off at the eleventh hour began circulating this week, as the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) called on all parties not to turn the event into a controversial issue.

In a statement issued yesterday, Jakim emphasised that such programmes have been held annually to promote goodwill among communities celebrating Chinese New Year while reinforcing social cohesion in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Minister in charge of Islamic Affairs Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar attends the ‘Jalinan Muhibah Madani’ Chinese New Year 2025 programme in Klang February 16, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Describing today’s event as a success that encapsulated the Madani concept, Mohd Na’im said agencies under his ministry are always willing to collaborate with all parties to further strengthen harmony and unity for the sake of the country’s prosperity.

This means that the organisation of society-oriented outreach programmes such as today’s Jalinan Muhibah Madani, dialogues and Ziarah Madani will be further intensified, Mohd Na’im added.

Today’s event, “Jalinan Muhibbah Madani” is organised in collaboration with several organisations, including Macma, the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organisation and the Hidayah Centre Foundation, with support from state Islamic authorities.