KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has called on all parties not to turn an upcoming Chinese New Year celebration into a controversial issue, stressing that the event is aimed at strengthening national unity and harmony.

Malaysiakini reported that Jakim said the annual “Jalinan Muhibbah Madani” programme, set to take place tomorrow at the Klang Hokkien Association in Selangor, is organised in collaboration with several organisations, including the Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association, the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organisation, and the Hidayah Centre Foundation.

“Additionally, state Islamic authorities, namely the Selangor Islamic Religious Council and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department, will also be involved,” Jakim reportedly said.

Jakim emphasised that such programmes have been held annually to promote goodwill among communities celebrating Chinese New Year while reinforcing social cohesion in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“This is part of the role played by Islamic affairs agencies in spreading compassion and messages of harmony to the public.

“All parties are urged not to turn this issue into a polemic, as doing so could undermine efforts to strengthen unity. Let us support one another in reinforcing harmony in Madani Malaysia,” Jakim added.Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Mohd Na’im Mokhtar is expected to officiate the event and participate in a “yee sang” tossing session, a symbolic gesture to usher in prosperity.

However, some Chinese-language dailies reported today that the “yee sang” tossing session has been cancelled.