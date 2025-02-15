KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has confirmed that the Tuanku Jaafar power plant in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan has resumed normal operations following a fire yesterday.

TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco) managing director Datuk Muhamad Nazri Pazil said the fire only involved the flare at the vent out gas pipeline.

“Based on closed circuit television (CCTV) recordings, the fire lasted for 14 seconds beginning 8.28 pm and was put out immediately by the quick response of the staff who conducted a safe shutdown,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that investigations to determine the cause of the fire was ongoing, but initial inspections did not find any major damage to assets and generators at the plant.

“We are conducting further investigations and taking proactive measures to identify the cause and to prevent similar incidents.

“The plant has a generation capacity of 1,411 megawatt (MW), but only 350 MW was halted temporarily while the rest operated as usual,” he said, adding that the Fire and Rescue Department had confirmed that the plant could continue operations.

Muhamad Nazri provided assurances that the fire did not affect TNB’s capability to supply electricity to consumers. — Bernama