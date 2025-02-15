KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says PKR’s leadership will decide on contests for the party’s top two positions.

Anwar said he would not interfere and respected the democratic process, Buletin TV3 reported today.

“Let them decide... I won’t get involved.

“Let democracy take its course; whether there’s a contest or not is up to the party,” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, was speaking after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Harmoni Madani Bestari Jaya People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Tanjung Karang, Selangor, today.

Earlier, PKR International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin suggested the party might not open contests for the president and deputy president positions, currently held by Anwar and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

PKR has set May 24 for elections to its Central Leadership Council (MPP), Women’s Leadership Council (MPWP), and Youth Leadership Council (MPAMKP).

Party secretary-general Fuziah Salleh previously announced that elections for division-level positions, including the Women’s and Youth wings, will be held from April 11 to 20.