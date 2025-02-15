IPOH, Feb 15 — The Perak Water Board (LAP) has lifted the water rationing exercise in the Batang Padang and Hilir Perak districts with immediate effect.

In a post on its official Facebook page, LAP said that the decision was made due to the positive trend in the water level at the Bukit Temoh Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

“LAP is making every effort to restore the water supply. We will continue to update our valued customers on the latest developments and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it said.

Meanwhile, State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said that water supply in several affected areas has now been restored.

“Water supply in locations such as Langkap, Chui Chak, Changkat Jong, and Air Hitam has been restored, while restoration efforts are ongoing for all residential areas in Teluk Intan,” he told Bernama via WhatsApp.

Mohammad Nizar stated that, for now, priority has been given to mosques in Teluk Intan, Tapah, Bidor, and Bagan Datuk for use by Muslims performing Friday prayers.

He added that the Bukit Temoh WTP had resumed operations, functioning at 70 per cent of its actual capacity following the reactivation of the 900-millimetre (mm) raw water pipeline from the Batu 10 intake.

Earlier, the media reported that LAP had issued a notice about the water rationing exercise, which was scheduled to take place from Feb 12 to March 1.

The water supply disruption was caused by leakages in LAP-owned underground water pipes that carry raw water to the Bukit Temoh WTP, located next to Taman Bunga Raya, Tapah.

The leakages resulted from collapsing soil due to soil movement, which caused some houses in Taman Bunga Raya to experience severe cracks. — Bernama