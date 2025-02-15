IPOH, Feb 15 — The Bukit Temoh Water Treatment Plant is now operating at 75 per cent capacity following the restoration of the 825mm raw water pipeline from the Batu 7 intake, which increased the plant’s raw water supply.

The Perak Water Board (LAP), in a statement on Facebook, said the improved water flow has contributed to a steady recovery in supply for affected areas, with continuous monitoring in place.

“Some areas may still experience low water pressure as the system has yet to fully stabilise, with plant operations not yet reaching full capacity,” it said.

LAP reported that the water supply recovery in Tapah and Bidor has reached 90 per cent, though Kampung Coldstream and Kuala Bikam continue to experience low pressure following pipeline repairs.

In Hilir Perak, recovery stands at 55 per cent, with disruption persisting in Sungai Manik, Kampung Sungai Tukang Sidin, Kampung Sungai Air Deras Langkap, Kampung Pematang Sungai Manik, Kampung Pengkalan Daun, Kampung Pematang Pelanduk, Kampung Orang Asli Redang Ponggor, Taman KPJ, Taman Orkid Jalan Bidor Teluk Intan and Kampung Changkat Jong.

“Water supply is expected to recover in stages as the plant receives an increased flow of raw water,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, soil stabilisation efforts in Taman Bunga Raya have reached 70 per cent following a landslide, while the installation of new pipelines is currently at five per cent.

“Pipeline installation is still in its initial phase and is expected to take a few more weeks to complete,” LAP said.

Consumers are urged to use water wisely until supply is fully restored.

Yesterday, state Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said that water supply in several affected areas in Batang Padang and Hilir Perak has now been restored. — Bernama