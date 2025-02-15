GEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will be enhancing its maritime surveillance in real time by expanding the installation of Maritime Surveillance System (SWASLA) in strategic areas, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said there are currently two operational SWASLA zones, one in Lumut to monitor the Straits of Malacca and another in Sabah to oversee the state’s west coast.

He said the SWASLA system will be installed at hotspots for maritime crimes such as drug smuggling, migrant trafficking, and the smuggling of taxable goods.

“We will be expanding the installation of this system to the waters of Sarawak and the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia to monitor all types of boat or vessel movements in national waters,” he told reporters after officiating the MMEA 20th anniversary celebration at Karpal Singh Drive today.

More than 5,000 visitors thronged the event to witness a live demonstration by the MMEA Star Team.

Additionally, Saifuddin said the use of drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) will also be expanded to monitor hard-to-access maritime areas.

“This is in line with the MMEA Strategic Plan 2023-2033 with an emphasis on asset modernization and improved operational efficiency,” he said.

He said MMEA will also be implementing a Repowering Programme and Ship Life Extension Programme (SLEP) to extend the lifespan of vessels cost-effectively.

He said MMEA will be acquiring several Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) that are capable of carrying helicopters to strengthen patrolling maritime surveillance.

MMEA is also set to receive four Augusta Westland AW189 Medium Lift helicopters in 2026.

“The procurement of new vessels, including two Multi-Purpose Mission Ships (MPMS) and four New Generation Patrol Vessels (NGPV), is also underway,” he added.

“The government has approved several projects under the 5th Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan for 2025,” he said.

Among the projects approved included the construction of the MMEA Headquarters Complex in Salak Tinggi, the Sabah and Labuan Maritime Office and Operations Jetty in Teluk Sepanggar and the Batu Putih Post Jetty in Perlis.

He added that a Maritime Air Station will be built in Sandakan, Sabah while upgrades to existing jetties are being carried out to accommodate MMEA’s operational asset needs.