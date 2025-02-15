KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested another two individuals, including the chief executive officer of a publicly listed company, for alleged corruption and submitting false claims related to the misappropriation of approximately RM2.6 million in company funds.

According to sources, the suspects — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s — were detained between 7 pm and 11 pm last night while providing their statements at the MACC headquarters.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the two suspects, the CEO of a publicly listed company and a company director, allegedly conspired to submit falsified documents to withdraw about RM2.6 million, which was then transferred to an account of the company where the female suspect is employed,” the source said.

The Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court yesterday granted the MACC’s request for a four-day remand order until February 17.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director of Investigations Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On Thursday, the media reported that four individuals, including a man with a Datuk title, all aged between 50 and 60, had been arrested in connection with the same case.

The suspect with the Datuk title has been remanded for five days, until February 17, while the three other suspects, two men and one woman, holding the positions of director and senior vice presidents, are remanded for four days, until February 16. — Bernama