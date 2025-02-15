IPOH, Feb 15 — A woman was found dead in the locked bathroom of a house in Taman Yuk Kwan near Batu Gajah today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said his team received an emergency call from the victim’s husband at 9.33 am.

According to Sabarodzi, the fire department dispatched a unit with four personnel, including officers from the Batu Gajah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), who arrived at the scene three minutes later.

“The firemen used special equipment to cut the lock to open the bolted bathroom door.

“Our team found the 44-year-old victim lying motionless in the bathroom and was confirmed dead by medical personnel,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi added that the woman’s body was handed over to police for further action and the operation concluded at 9.46 am. — Bernama