KOTA BHARU, Feb 14 — The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) disrupted a human trafficking operation after arresting two smugglers and 20 undocumented migrants during a raid at a hotel on Jalan Tok Guru here yesterday.

The raid, conducted at 4am as part of “Op Taring Wawasan,” led to the detention of two Indian nationals, three Myanmar nationals, and 15 Indonesians, according to Sinar Harian.

Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the undocumented migrants were found outside the hotel and in separate rooms.

“Initial investigations revealed they failed to produce valid identification documents,” he told reporters yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan added that the individuals were believed to have been smuggled into the country through uncharted routes by two smugglers, aged 36 and 54.

He also confirmed the seizure of two vehicles and mobile phones worth a total of RM98,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.