KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Able Global Bhd’s chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director, Edward Goh Swee Wang, has been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The dairy manufacturer and tin can maker said the remand was to facilitate the ongoing investigation concerning its chairman and executive director Ng Keng Hoe’s private company matters.

“During this ongoing investigation, the company and its personnel remain committed to fully cooperating with the relevant authorities to facilitate a swift and efficient resolution,” Able Global said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The company also reiterated its dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and corporate governance and will continue to operate as usual, ensuring business continuity while adhering to its core values of transparency and accountability.

Yesterday, Able Global announced that Ng has been remanded by MACC.

It also clarified that the investigation pertains to Ng’s private company and is not related to Able Global or its group of companies.

At 4.56pm, Able Global’s share ticked up five sen to RM1.58 from yesterday’s close of RM1.53 with 11.39 million shares traded. — Bernama