KUCHING, Feb 13 — The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) of Sarawak has received contributions totalling RM2.45 million from private companies for the managing and restoration of flood-hit areas in the state.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, also the Sarawak JPBN chairman, said a report on the total amount of damage caused by the floods would be tabled at the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Feb 19).

“Thus far, the Federal Government has channelled RM12.8 million from the Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) Office and the Sarawak Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has also given RM10 million in additional funds and we have also received (contributions) from the private sector and private companies.

“The premier has also asked me to present an assessment of the damage caused by the floods and we will forward this to the Prime Minister’s Office and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to clarify the damage situation, such as the cost of restoring infrastructure and private roads that were damaged and resulted in roads being cut off,” he said.

He said this at a media conference during a ceremony where Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) presented aid to the Sarawak government at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

Uggah said the disasters that had struck the state since January, such as floods, landslides and fires, resulted in 86 temporary relief centres being opened, involving 4,966 households and 16,700 victims.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said YKN had channelled RM300,000 to the Sarawak government under the 2025 Sarawak Flood Disaster Aid initiative.

She said that the contribution was a result of the close cooperation with corporate entities and individuals who are concerned about the welfare of disaster victims.

“This contribution is channelled through the state government so that it can be distributed in a comprehensive and targeted manner to all the affected areas.

“YKN will also present its contribution to the Sabah government next week. This assistance is part of YKN’s commitment to continue to assist all states affected by floods,” she said.

As of noon today, a total of 262 flood victims from 81 families are still sheltering at five relief centres in Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu. — Bernama