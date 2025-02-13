KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A foreign couple removed from a China-bound AirAsia flight at KLIA Terminal 2 has been arrested after being declared of sound mind.

KLIA deputy police chief Albany Hamzah told Utusan Malaysia that the couple was taken into custody yesterday by the criminal investigation division at the KLIA police headquarters following their medical evaluation at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang.

“A case has been opened under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code for causing annoyance to others through obscene acts in public, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily

The incident began on Monday when KLIA police chief Azman Shari’at said the couple caused a disturbance on board the flight, making other passengers uncomfortable with their erratic behaviour.

Security personnel intervened, and the pair was removed from the plane and taken to the police station for questioning.

However, they refused to cooperate and continued to act aggressively.

Police sought assistance from the health ministry after suspecting the couple might be mentally impaired.

They were administered sedatives after a quick medical check-up and sent to the hospital for further observation.

Azman added that the couple tested negative for drugs.