KUCHING, Feb 13 — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in jail and three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for robbing a 61-year-old woman of her mobile phone.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman meted out the sentence against Mohd Nur Rakib Mohd Maiden after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term which may extend to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Mohd Nur Rakib committed the offence with another man, who is still at large, in front of a premises in Batu Kawa, Padawan at 5.30pm on Feb 1, 2025.

Based on the facts of the facts, the victim was ordering an e-hailing ride when two men in a blue car suddenly snatched her mobile phone and fled the scene.

The victim lodged a police report following the incident, leading to Mohd Nur Rakib’s arrest and the seizure of a blue car on Feb 3, 2025.

Investigation revealed that Mohd Nur Rakib and his accomplice would use the vehicle to scout for easy targets, deceiving them into approaching before snatching their mobile phone and escaping.

The victim also positively identified Mohd Nur Rakib during the identification parade.

In addition, both the victim and Mohd Nur Rakib’s wife confirmed that the blue car seized was used by him during the incident.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Ng Xiang Hua while Mohd Nur Rakib was unrepresented by counsel. — The Borneo Post