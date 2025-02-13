IPOH, Feb 13 — Police are tracking down a man believed to have broken into a surau donation box in Kampung Tawas here on Jan 21, after a video of the incident went viral on social media today.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement said a report regarding the case was received at 3 pm from a member of the surau committee.

He said that a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed a man cutting the padlock of the donation box using a metal cutter and taking all the cash inside.

“The estimated loss is RM150 and we urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police to assist in the investigation.,” he said. — Bernama