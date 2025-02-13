KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A total of 8,076 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates did not sit for any written examination papers, according to data recorded by the Ministry of Education (MOE) as of 6 February.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that of this number, 6,231 were students from MOE schools, according to a report in Buletin TV3 today.

MOE takes the issue of absenteeism in the SPM exams seriously, with attendance analysis conducted annually based on candidates from MOE schools who registered for at least six subjects.

“According to the analysis from the School Absenteeism Management Application During Examinations, the main reasons for absenteeism in the 2024 SPM exams include employment, family issues, health problems, death, and relocation abroad,” she said in a written response to Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat) in the Dewan Rakyat.

Fadhlina added that for the 2024 SPM exams, a total of 386,739 new candidates registered for at least six subjects, including 345,129 from MOE schools.

To address absenteeism, MOE has implemented interventions such as daily monitoring of student attendance through the eKehadiran system in the Student Database Application (APDM) to facilitate school-level intervention.

Additionally, the Task Force for At-Risk SPM Candidates has been activated at all levels, with a dashboard used to track students at risk of dropping out, ensuring their participation in the SPM exams and optimising intervention measures.

“Other initiatives include focused activities such as the Ziarah Cakna Programme, parent consultation sessions, collaboration with Parent-Teacher Associations, and engagement with parents, communities, and private entities.

“The collective effort in implementing these measures demonstrates a strong commitment from all stakeholders,” she said.

MOE has also instructed state education departments (JPN), district education offices (PPD), and schools to monitor student attendance for both school sessions and SPM exams.

Furthermore, the ministry is working closely with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the Health Ministry (KKM), and JPN to ensure smooth exam management during the monsoon season or in the event of floods.

Additionally, the ministry has begun early detection of at-risk Form Four students to ensure their attendance for the 2025 SPM exams.

“This early identification enables schools to plan and implement interventions. The SPM 2025 programme will continue, focusing on at-risk students to improve their performance in compulsory SPM subjects, namely Bahasa Melayu and History,” she added.