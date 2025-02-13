BANGKOK, Feb 13 — Fifteen Malaysians were among 260 foreign victims of call centre syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar, who were released by Myanmar authorities and sent to Thailand for deportation on Wednesday.

Myanmar authorities rescued the victims from KK Park and Shwe Kokko, two border towns infamous for human trafficking activities, before transferring them to Thailand for further processing and eventual repatriation to their home countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the victims were transferred via the Ban Chong Khaep checkpoint in Phop Phra district, Tak province.

“Once received by Thai authorities, the victims will undergo strict screening procedures under the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a system designed to provide assistance and protection for human trafficking victims,” Phumtham told media on Wednesday.

He added that after the screening process, Thai Foreign Ministry will coordinate with the respective embassies to facilitate the necessary documentation and arrange for the victims’ swift repatriation.

Phumtham emphasised that Thailand does not have a policy to establish shelters or refugee centres for these individuals, citing concerns over security risks and the potential for victims to fall back into trafficking networks.

“The Thai government upholds a strict anti-human trafficking policy. Background checks will be conducted thoroughly on each individual to ensure they have no connections to trafficking syndicates before they are repatriated,” he said.

Myawaddy has become a key hub for human trafficking networks, luring workers from various countries into illegal activities, including call centre scams, online gambling operations, and forced labour in illicit factories.

Phumtham highlighted that the transfer and repatriation of the victims is a result of close cooperation between the Thai and Myanmar governments, aimed at dismantling human trafficking networks and ensuring the victims’ safe return to their home countries.

He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to collaborating with international partners and neighbouring countries to combat human trafficking and prevent future incidents. — Bernama