KLANG, Feb 12 — Two women lost nearly RM50,000 in an armed robbery at a grocery store in Bandar Parklands here, Monday afternoon.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the man, wielding a machete, entered the store and targeted a 59-year-old female customer at around 2pm, threatening to cut off the victim’s necklace if she did not cooperate and also kicked the woman.

“When the suspect approached the second victim, a store employee, aged 28, she became frightened and immediately threw her necklace at the robber,” Cha said in a statement yesterday.

The suspect then fled the scene in a grey SUV with fake license plates that was parked in front of the store, driven by an accomplice.

Both victims were unharmed, but they each lost a necklace, valued at approximately RM50,000.

Cha confirmed that the police are actively tracking the suspects, and that the case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording showing the robbery went viral earlier in the day. — Bernama