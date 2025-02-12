SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 — The government, through the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), will monitor any increase in express bus ticket prices ahead of this Aidilfitri festive season, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said APAD will take action against any drastic or unreasonable price increases as express bus company operators have been given the green light to impose a 10 per cent surcharge during the festive season.

“Express buses for the festive period are allowed (to impose) a 10 per cent surcharge and that is normal, (it) has been implemented for years.

“However, APAD will monitor if there is any unreasonable or drastic increase and we (the Ministry) will take action through APAD,” he said when commenting on allegations about the increase in express bus ticket prices ahead of the Aidilfitri festive season.

Loke had said in March last year that the 10 per cent surcharge for express bus fares during festive seasons is justified by taking into account several aspects including additional bus service capacity and payment for bus hire.

He added that the 10 per cent surcharge increase is not a new thing but has been implemented in the past 20 years during the festive season, which is (allowed) a week before and a week after the festival day. — Bernama