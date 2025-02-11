KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Sabah Umno deputy chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan has denied claims that Barisan Nasional will likely contest the next state election here on its own.

He said there has not been formal talks on whether the coalition would partner with the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah or head into the election on its own.

“There was no discussion about who will join us and we did not discuss how many chairs were requested by Umno and so on. There is no such discussion.

“So, as far as I'm concerned, as deputy chairman of Sabah Umno, we are in a situation where the discussion between us and the central leadership is still ongoing. There are so many dynamics going on throughout the day. Every day, there is a new development,” he said.

The Tuaran Umno division chief acknowledged the need for the party to decide soon and expressed confidence that the party members will abide by the leaderships’ decision.

A report in news portal Free Malaysia Today claimed that Sabah Barisan Nasional will likely go solo and contest 38 of the 73 seats in the state election this year, targeting to win 27 seats to gain leverage and demand the chief ministers' post.

Quoting an anonymous source, the report said Sabah BN would only decide on alliances to form the next state government after the election.

Abdul Rahman denied this, saying the current reality was that a coalition would likely be needed to win the state poll.

“But there are certain dynamics that we have to look into. But eventually, I agree, sooner or later, a decision has to be made because time is crucial. And the longer we wait, the grassroots will get more restless. So, I'm of the opinion that a decision should be made as soon as possible,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said that they will discuss the matter with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during his visit to Sabah on February 23 where the party will celebrate its 34th anniversary in the state, at an event in Tawau.

Previous reports have suggested a rift in Sabah Umno due to differences between Abdul Rahman and Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung is adamant on not partnering with GRS after his falling out with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, while other party members including Abdul Rahman hold posts and positions in the current administration and government-linked companies.