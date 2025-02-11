PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — Asean has taken a firm position in supporting a long-lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with Malaysia pledging to give its utmost support to the territory’s reconstruction efforts, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said that Malaysia as the chair of the regional grouping this year is committed to ensuring adequate support is given to the reconstruction effort in Gaza.

“The Foreign Minister, Datuk Mohamad Hassan, last month had an engagement with all (Asean) foreign ministers where they reiterated that position.

“I’ll continue the engagement with all the leaders so that we can give adequate support to Japan’s initiative, co-chaired with Malaysia, for the immediate reconstruction of Gaza,” he said in a joint media conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here.

Erdogan arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit.

Anwar emphasised Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

“More pressing is, of course, the reconstruction of Gaza, Palestine. Turkiye has shown leadership, as we know they have sent at least 100 ships of equipment and support for humanitarian assistance. This is spectacular and unmatched by any other country, as far as I know,” he said.

The Prime Minister affirmed Malaysia’s commitment to doing its part, utilising various facilities in Turkiye, as well as in Qatar and Egypt to support the ongoing humanitarian assistance to Gazans.

Additionally, he announced Malaysia’s support for Japan’s initiative to establish a fund specifically for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Last month, Anwar said Malaysia will build a school, hospital and mosque to kick off concerted efforts by the country to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, which was heavily bombarded by Israeli forces after the war broke out in October last year.

He said the reconstruction effort would be carried out in collaboration with the people and private sector.

“As I mentioned to President Erdogan, we will, of course, support the initiative by Japan to set up a fund for the reconstruction of Gaza. They are chairing and have asked us to co-chair what is called the East Asia Reconstruction Plan for Gaza and Palestine,” he said.

On regional issues, Anwar highlighted Malaysia’s ongoing efforts along with other Asean members in addressing the prolonged crisis in Myanmar and the plight of the Rohingya.

The Prime Minister said that he had shared with Erdogan his concerns about the Rohingya and the current developments in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Erdogan highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Turkiye and Malaysia on international issues, particularly in addressing the Palestinian plight.

He said Turkiye has been actively sending humanitarian aid to Palestine.

“We have sent 100 ships to Palestine and these shipments are continuing,” said Erdogan, while emphasising Ankara’s unwavering commitment to supporting Palestinians.

Erdogan also acknowledged Malaysia’s strong stance on Palestinian issues.

“We also follow the position of Malaysia on Gaza and Palestine,” he said, adding that Israel must end its occupation of Palestinian territories and take responsibility for the damage inflicted.

The Turkish President also reaffirmed his support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. — Bernama