JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 — Police have arrested a man for injuring another using a meat cleaver at Jalan Wong Ah Fook here earlier today.

It is understood the man attacked his victim in full view of the public following an altercation.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said a police team was deployed immediately after a report was received at 2.52pm, arresting the man on arrival at the commercial area.

“The injured man was taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for treatment.

“Investigators are determining the motive for the attack and police will issue a full statement once the case is solved,” said Raub when contacted by the media today.

He was commenting on images and videos circulating online showing the victim covered in blood after the attack.

Earlier, images of the man arrested and the weapon recovered were also circulated on Facebook.