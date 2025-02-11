KUCHING, Feb 11 — A body of an elderly woman was found inside a house in RPR Taman Malihah, Jalan Belatok here this morning.

In confirming the discovery, Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the report was received around 8.12am.

“The Padawan district police operations centre received information from the public about a foul stench coming from a house at Jalan Belatok, RPR Taman Malihah at around 8.12am on February 11.

“Police inspections revealed that the body was of a 71-year-old woman,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Irwan Hafiz said the case is being classified as sudden death. — The Borneo Post