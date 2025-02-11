PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — A fire broke out in a shop at IOI Mall Damansara yesterday, damaging 80 per cent of a room before it was extinguished by bystanders.

According to the New Straits Times, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department stated that the fire affected an 8x8 square foot room inside the shop.

Thanks to the quick response of the public, the fire was put out before the fire brigade arrived.

The operation was led by commander Mohd Redzuan Rosli, with support from the Damansara and Sungai Buloh stations, deploying 14 personnel in total. Two fire engines and one Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was successfully contained, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities praised the swift actions of the public in preventing further damage until the fire department arrived.