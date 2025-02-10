PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today has reassured the public that national security and public order remain its top priorities, particularly through law enforcement agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He explained that there is no need for concern over the recent shooting incident at Setia City Mall as the police have shown a strong level of readiness.

“There is no need for public panic, as PDRM has demonstrated a high level of preparedness.

“The swift response by the police reflects their competence, and any shortcomings in their capabilities could have led to a different outcome,” he said in a press conference after the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

He said that although the suspect has yet to be captured, the police were quick to identify his past criminal record.

He then went on to say that regarding ownership of firearms, the public has a right to be concerned.

However, he assured that Malaysia has strict firearms regulations in which no citizen can own a gun without a licence.

“Possession of an unlicensed firearm is a serious offence with heavy penalties. The licensing process itself is highly stringent, taking at least one to two years to complete.

“In my time at KDN, out of every 100 applications received, only three (at most) have been approved,” he added.

Saifuddin said that while most commercial premises have security personnel, including auxiliary police officers trained by the police, incidents like this highlight the need to reassess existing security measures.

He then said that it is timely to review training modules and enhance security training for private security firms and auxiliary police forces to better address public concerns.

“Currently, security personnel are required to undergo training before they start their duties. However, given the evolving nature of security threats and incidents occurring in public spaces, it is timely to reconsider additional measures.

“I will instruct my officers to discuss possible improvements to induction training, ensuring that the right aspects are prioritised and given due attention,” he said.

A shooting incident took place at Setia City Mall on Saturday at 10.50pm, where a suspect fired four shots at a cleaner, causing injuries to his legs and buttocks.

The victim managed to seek help inside the mall, while the suspect moved to another level and discharged more shots.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed that the suspect is a local man in his 30s with a history of criminal and drug-related offences.

He said that the suspect has 11 prior records and is now the subject of an intense manhunt.