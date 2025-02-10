KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah continues to rise, while Sarawak has recorded a slight decline this morning, bringing the total number of displaced individuals housed in temporary evacuation centres (PPS), across both states, to 2,757.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said as at 8am, the number of flood evacuees had increased to 1,223 people, from 382 families, compared with 1,034 people, from 322 families, reported last night.

A new relief centre has been opened in the Beaufort district, bringing the total to three centres in the area, now sheltering 689 people, from 227 families. Meanwhile, 282 individuals, from 72 families, are accommodated in two relief centres in Kinabatangan, and 252 people, from 83 families, have been placed in a single centre in Membakut.

“The evacuation trend in all affected districts remains unchanged this morning,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the number of evacuees has slightly dropped, with 1,534 people remaining in PPS this morning, compared with 1,570 last night.

According to the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, 14 relief centres were still in operation across the state, as at 8am. Bintulu Division has four active centres sheltering 612 evacuees, a slight drop from 613 recorded last night.

Mukah Division remained unchanged, with 603 people housed in four centres, while the number of displaced individuals in Miri Division dropped to 288, across four centres, down from 321.

Meanwhile, Sibu, one of the four divisions still affected by the disaster, recorded 31 evacuees, accommodated in two relief centres, a slight decline from 33 last night. — Bernama