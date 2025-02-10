BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 10 — The police arrested a motorcyclist for allegedly hurling verbal abuse at Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers and traffic police during a special operation held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza last night.

The 50-year-old man, who was travelling with his Indonesian girlfriend, was initially fined by the JPJ for riding with an expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and without insurance.

When informed that his motorcycle would be impounded due to the offence, he suddenly lost his temper, causing a commotion.

The situation escalated as the man became increasingly aggressive, provoking JPJ personnel and traffic police officers while shouting profanities and hurling abusive words.

Despite efforts by officers and his girlfriend to calm him down, he continued his unruly behaviour for over half an hour, before the police finally detained him and took him to the station for further action.

Meanwhile, state JPJ director, Zulkifly Ismail, said that the man was detained for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties.

“On behalf of JPJ, we believe the public should have a better understanding of enforcement duties and refrain from acting beyond limits. Our goal is not to find fault or punish but to uphold the common good,” he said.

Earlier, during the operation, which ran from 8.30pm to midnight, a total of 1,083 vehicles were inspected, with action taken against 211 of them. A total of 391 summons notices were issued for various offences.

Since the operation began on January 20 and continued until yesterday (February 9), authorities inspected 31,122 vehicles and issued 4,105 notices to motorcyclists, vehicle drivers, and other road users, for non-compliance with regulations. — Bernama