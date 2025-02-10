IPOH, Feb 10 — Five houses and four motorcycles were severely damaged in a fire at Jalan Budiman, Kampung Tengku Hussin Baru, Manjoi, last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a distress call at 7.45pm, and firefighters from the Meru Raya and Ipoh Fire and Rescue stations arrived at the scene 14 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had affected five single-storey Class B houses, with each house sustaining approximately 50 per cent damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported,” he said.

He added that the operations chief conducted an initial assessment and implemented the RECEO (Rescue, Exposure, Containment, Extinguish, and Overhaul) strategy, instructing personnel to extinguish the fire using water from fire trucks and nearby hydrants.

“Two houses were about 80 per cent destroyed, one was 50 per cent damaged, another sustained 10 per cent damage, while the last house had five per cent damage. Additionally, four motorcycles were nearly 90 per cent destroyed,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said the operation concluded at 11.38pm. — Bernama