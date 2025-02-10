KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) will conduct a thorough investigation into the Setia City Mall shooting before determining whether the case is drug-related.

Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had requested his department to examine the case from this angle.

“Whether the shooting involves drugs, we can only determine after a thorough investigation, if possible arrests are to be made.

“Otherwise, our comments are premature as we don’t have solid evidence to say that the shooting had any drug influence,” Khaw told a press conference at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters today.

He added that the NCID had been working with the CID from the very beginning of the case.

Khaw was responding to the shooting incident that occurred at Setia City Mall on Saturday at 10.50pm, where a suspect fired four shots at a cleaner.

The victim managed to seek help, while the suspect moved to another level and discharged more shots before escaping by hijacking a Perodua Ativa at gunpoint.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed that the suspect is a local man in his 30s with a history of criminal and drug-related offences.

He said the suspect has 11 prior records and is now the subject of an intense manhunt.