KUCHING, Feb 9 — Mental health issues are no longer confined to adults but are increasingly affecting children and teenagers, raising serious concerns about their well-being, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Speaking at the Program Jelajah Kasih: Pusat Sokongan Sosial Setempat (PSSS) ‘Kamek Nengar, Kamek Nulong’ and the Back-to-School 2025 donation event by National Welfare Foundation (YKN) at Mydin Vista Tunku, Petra Jaya, she highlighted the growing challenges faced by the younger generation.

“The world today presents many challenges. Mental health issues are not just affecting adults but are also worrying trends among children and teenagers,” she said.

Nancy attributed this to factors such as family problems, academic pressure, and environmental influences, adding that if left unaddressed, these stressors could have long-term effects on children’s well-being.

She emphasised the role of the PSSS initiative in providing crucial support for those in need.

“Sometimes, when we are stressed, we don’t know where to turn for help. That is why the PSSS initiative exists—to ensure our communities have a safe space to seek assistance and support without stigma,” she explained.

The PSSS programme, which offers professional and registered counselling services, advocacy sessions, and mental health awareness initiatives, has both static and mobile units to reach wider communities across Sarawak and the country.

At the event, 460 schoolchildren from Kuching received school supplies through the Back-to-School donation programme, aimed at easing the financial burden on families while motivating students to start the new academic year with confidence.

Nancy called on corporate and private organisations to support such social initiatives, adding that YKN provides tax exemption receipts for contributions to encourage participation.

“As we prepare the younger generation for the future, we must ensure they have access to not only education but also mental health support. Education is the key to a brighter future, and we must equip our children with the right resources and emotional resilience to succeed,” she said. — The Borneo Post