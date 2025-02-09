KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The number of flood victims housed in temporary relief centres in Sarawak has continued to decline, while in Sabah, figures have remained unchanged as of this evening.

In SARAWAK, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported a significant drop in evacuees, with 1,877 people still sheltering at 14 temporary relief centres, down from 2,465 this morning, when 16 relief centres were in operation.

Bintulu Division recorded the largest decrease, with evacuee numbers falling to 862 from 1,099 earlier in the day. Mukah Division saw a slight drop from 605 to 602, while Sibu recorded a sharp decline from 423 to just 92 victims. In Miri Division, the number of evacuees also decreased from 338 to 321.

Two relief centres in Sibu Division — Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Tong Ah Selangau and Dewan Serbaguna Selangau — were closed this afternoon as conditions improved.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims remained unchanged at 989 individuals, though the number of affected families increased slightly from 305 to 308.

While some evacuees have returned home, new arrivals at the relief centres have kept the total count unchanged.

“As of 4 pm, Beaufort still has 538 evacuees, Kinabatangan recorded 275, and Membakut remains at 176. In Tambunan, all evacuees have been allowed to return home after floodwaters fully receded,” the statement read. — Bernama