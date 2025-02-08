KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) Penampang Youth chief Billy Joe Dominic has accused Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan’s wife of trying to divert the attention of the Keningau community regarding the real cause of the recent floods in the district.

He was responding to a Facebook post by Datin Seri Cecilia Edwin, who feared that the recent flash floods in Keningau had anything with the Keningau Oath Stone.

It is understood that Cecilia was talking about a January 25 visit to the historic site by Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick, where he was seen splashing water on the stone using a dipper.

Ewon’s action had apparently sparked outrage among certain parties, who argued that it was done without proper ceremonial rites and has breached local customs.

In a statement, Billy clarified that he was there during the visit and everything was arranged by the organiser.

He said all the people’s representatives and leaders who were there did not ask for a bucket of water to pour on the oath stone, and it is the organiser who should respond to this issue.

“Here I would like to give my personal opinion based on the statement of the wife of the Keningau MP, who tried to divert the attention of the Keningau community regarding the real cause of the flood issue.

“Datin Seri, don’t ask on Facebook for the answer to why there was a flash flood in Keningau – you can ask your husband to ask government officials and those who are experts on flooding.

“I also want to know, and I’m sure all Keningau people also want to know, if the flood related to the oath stone or some other reason. Don’t confuse the community with assumptions that are full of uncertainty,” he said.

Billy said he respects customs, and if there truly was a violation of them during the visit, the Keningau Customs Chief would have long called the organiser to account and maybe even take it to the Native Court, since they are more knowledgeable on the matter.

He stressed that respect does not mean “believing in mystical things that have power”, as he chooses to believe in his religion as a moral compass and a way of life and the laws of science as the logical basis of everyday life.

“As a religious person born in the age of science and technology, the thought that the act of pouring water on the stone would cause floods or natural disasters never even crossed my mind during the visit.

“I am sure there is a scientific explanation for why natural disasters such as floods occur.

“Regarding the issue of pouring water on the oath stone, if there is a violation of any custom, ask the Ketua Adat to call the organiser and discuss.

“If any wrongs are found, we will pay the ‘sogit’, as a sign that we uphold and respect customs,” he said.

Billy said upholding customary laws is one of the struggles of Upko, as the laws are enshrined and guaranteed in the national constitution.

He said the party has fought to upgrade Native Courts in all districts as a place of trial and the office of the districts’ community and custom chiefs.

In addition, he said Upko has also inspired the Native Court Training Institute to train community leaders and traditional practitioners so that the Native Courts are on par with courts such as Syariah.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations for the Dayak International Organisation, Dato Petinggi Atama Katama in a recent interview with a local daily had said that the Keningau Oath Stone incident, which has been linked by the community to the recent floods in Keningau, was seen as a breach of sacred customs.

Atama said this has led to a police report by DRAF (Dayak Ritual Authentic Fellowship) and GOASS (The Alliance of Sabah Sarawak Indigenous Peoples Organisation), who are seeking intervention from the Keningau Native Court to address this “cultural violation”.

He stressed the deep spiritual significance of both the Keningau Oath Stone and Mount Kinabalu to Sabah’s natives, suggesting that acts of disrespect can invoke nature’s wrath, as seen historically with the 2015 earthquake.

Atama emphasised that indigenous people worldwide, as per the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), are custodians of their sacred domains and any infringement on these rights should be addressed with utmost seriousness.

He urged the Sabah Government to pay close attention to the customs and beliefs of its indigenous population, who are living in a modern world yet holding onto their cultural heritage.

Atama also called upon all Sabahans to take pride in their heritage, reinforcing that cultural heritage must endure through time.

“These police reports and legal actions are not about retribution but about restoration – restoring balance with nature, honoring our sacred spaces and ensuring our cultural practices are respected.

“They are corrective measures for healing, a call for peace and appeasement with the spiritual entities that have watched over us for generations.

“Let this be a reminder to all of us to live in harmony with our environment and each other, safeguarding the rich tapestry of our indigenous heritage for future generations,” he said. — The Borneo Post